Dylan Thomas is the new Indigenous Artist in Residence for Victoria. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

City of Victoria selects new Indigenous Artist in Residence

Salish artist Dylan Thomas takes on the role for two years

Dylan Thomas (Qwul’thilum) is the City of Victoria’s second Indigenous Artist in Residence.

He was selected to take on the position for a two-year term. In his role, Thomas will work to develop his craft and engage the community in dialogue, workshops and events.

Thomas is a member of the Lyackson First Nation, and also has heritage from Songhees, Squamish and Snuneyumx Nations. Through his family Thomas was exposed to art at a young age and has gathered a diverse practise ranging from furniture design and sandblasting, to wood carving, printmaking, jewelry and new media.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

“I hope to use my experience as a Salish artist, my experience as an Indigenous person, and my experience as a lifelong resident of Victoria to create work that meaningfully honours the local Indigenous people – past, present, and future,” Thomas said in a statement.

In the past he has received two public art commissions from the City of Victoria; one as a part of the Sacred display at city hall, which includes the decal along the spiral staircase in the main foyer, and more recently as the selected winner for the summer banners program.

READ MORE: Local Coast Salish artist sees his work displayed in Downtown Victoria

“On behalf of council, I would like to congratulate Dylan Thomas,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “The Indigenous Artist in Residence program is an important part of the City’s reconciliation and decolonization work as we bring Indigenous ways of thinking and knowing into an established institution like the City. We look forward to the exciting initiatives Dylan will undertake in this role.”

The public can meet Thomas at a casual meet and greet on Wed. Jan 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1 Centennial Square.

