Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says the 588 newly announced units will ‘make a dent’ in the housing crisis, though more needs to be done. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

City of Victoria to see 588 affordable housing units

Provincial funding is aiming to see 4,900 new mixed-income rental properties across B.C.

The City of Victoria will be involved in three out of five major affordable housing projects supported by provincial funding.

The province recently announced $492 million will be invested in 42 communities across B.C. to create 4,900 mixed-income rental homes. Of those units, 588 will be in Victoria.

ALSO READ: Affordable housing needs mandated policy

“We’re deeply, deeply grateful. This is a huge priority for our residents, for our citizens, for our business community,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

The City has been involved in acquiring land for three of the projects, including two which were done in partnership with School District 61. These sites include above the new Victoria Fire Hall between Johnson and Yates streets, the land at the former Burnside School and the Capital Region Housing Corporation’s Caledonia complex.

The other two sites are privately owned properties.

ALSO READ: Affordable housing project breaks ground in Saanich

With the funding rolling in, the City will take on two roles: contributing the land and regulating the property.

Helps noted that all future buildings must still go through the same zoning applications as any other development, but that they will be prioritized.

“We do expedite all affordable housing projects, so we do expect to see them moved quite quickly,” she said, noting that any scheduling for the projects are up to the developers.

“I would say it’s a good start, but there’s more to do,” Helps said. “The 588 units will certainly make a dent but there’s still much more work to do, we need many more units.”

There will also be 85 units built in Saanich, 80 in Langford and 26 Esquimalt.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate
Next story
Student arrested at Vancouver Island elementary school

Just Posted

Victoria Curling Club, arena parking lot considered for new Crystal Pool location

Considering other vendors could cost Victoria first year of provincial and federal funding

City of Victoria to see 588 affordable housing units

Provincial funding is aiming to see 4,900 new mixed-income rental properties across B.C.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits with Langford high school students

Students asked him questions about current political issues

New report finds B.C. victims of opioids crisis on lower of end of socio-economic spectrum

UVic scholar calls for decriminalization of drugs responsible for opioid crisis

‘Spread love’: UVic Pride replaces white supremacy posters in Victoria

Around 50 people walked through downtown on Nov. 12 to share posters of love

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Student arrested at Vancouver Island elementary school

Pupils never in danger, incident unrelated to the school

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

Racist slur cleaned off memorial at Qualicum First Nation graveyard

Site was hit by vandals on Friday; many immediately offered support and assistance

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Vancouver Island leadfoot clocked doing 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

Driver issued $483 ticket, has vehicle impounded after pinging RCMP radar in Lantzville

Most Read