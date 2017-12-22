Drop by City Hall to learn more about the projects or to vote on who you think deserves a cut of $50,000 to improve life for Victorians. City of Victoria photo

City of Victoria wants input on how to spend $50,000 in community cash

Public to vote on top eight proposals to improve life for Victorians

How would you spend $50,000?

That’s the question the City of Victoria has posed to its residents in the first-ever participatory budgeting process. Giving the community the power to decide what to do with a portion of the City’s budget is the work of a steering committee made up of independent volunteers.

“The creativity of each proposal is a testament to this city having great people with innovative ideas and a drive to make a difference,” said committee member Julien Braun. “It’ll be a tough choice at the ballot box.”

The public has been asked to vote on eight projects shortlisted from 28 proposals submitted by individuals and organizations last fall. The requirement was simple – something viable that worked to improve life in Victoria for everyone.

The top entries included an urban bee apiary, solar power for the Compost Education Centre, an art and music program for seniors with dementia, employment training for vulnerable adults, an arts project for marginalized people, an electronic community resource board for the citizens of Fernwood, a pedal-powered bike music festival and a community learning garden for the Central branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The winners will be announced in late January and the funding distributed in early 2018. To cast your vote online, visit Victoria.ca or drop by City Hall at Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street between now and Jan. 20.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
‘There’s more than oil and gas:’ Wind blowing workers in new direction
Next story
Victoria’s Jewish community resilient after antisemitic incident

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read