City of Victoria wins environmental award for contentious bike lanes

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps accepted a Climate and Energy Action Award from BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman (right) and Patrick Johnstone, Chair of the Community Energy Association. File contributed

The City of Victoria has won an award for their infamous All Ages and Abilities bike network.

While attending the Union of BC Municipalities, the Minister of of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman awarded Mayor Lisa Helps with the Climate and Energy Action Award.

The Capital Regional District and the District of Hudson’s Hope also received the award, for their Zero Emissions Fleet Initiative, and their Solar Initiative respectively.

“These award-winning actions on waste reduction, active transportation, renewable energy, and more demonstrate creativity and innovation at the community level,” Heyman said. “Local government has consistently demonstrated true leadership year after year, and this will be crucial to help us reach our new climate targets.”

The bike lanes have received many mixed reviews from Victoria residents, and have made their way to the top of the list of concerns for several mayoral candidates.

Nonetheless, Helps was happy to receive the award.

“Victoria’s Bicycle Network is helping residents and visitors cycle safely and comfortably through our community,” she said. “In the first 14 months of operation, 530,000 trips were recorded on our downtown protected bike lanes.”

Presently, the bike lanes are completed along Fort Street and Pandora Avenue, and designs have been approved to continue down Wharf, Humboldt and Vancouver Streets. When complete, the 32km network is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 10,000 tonnes per year.

