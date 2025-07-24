City reviews permit for Abbotsford event with MAGA Christian singer

Sean Feutch has had appearances cancelled in several Canadian cities

The City of Abbotsford has received a permit application for an event that would feature controversial U.S. Christian singer and MAGA supporter Sean Feucht, whose appearances have been cancelled in several other Canadian cities.

City spokesperson Aletta Vanderheyden confirmed Wednesday (July 23) that an application for a special-events permit has been received from Burn 24-7 Canada Worship Ministries Society to host the performance Aug. 24 at Mill Lake Park.

The Burn Canada website calls the event “Let Us Worship” and states that Feucht will be on hand.

“Let Us Worship is coming to Mill Lake Park and we believe God wants to release revival in the Fraser Valley,” the post states.

“Sean Feucht and the team are closing out the western leg of the Revive in ’25 Canadian Tour right here in Abbotsford, and we’re coming with an expectation for miracles, salvation and healing.”

On his website, Feucht is described as a “speaker, author, missionary, artist, activist and the founder of multiple global movements including Burn 24-7, a worship and prayer movement now spanning six continents and more than 250 cities.”

Feucht publicly opposed COVID-19 restrictions; led a protest against The Walt Disney Company in 2022 over the company’s opposition to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation; and has been dubbed a “MAGA superstar” by U.S. media for his support of Donald Trump.

Feucht ran as a Republican for California’s third congressional district in the 2020 election, placing third.

Permits for his tour have been revoked or rejected in several eastern Canadian cities – including Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Quebec City, Gatineau and Vaughan – with authorities citing public safety and security concerns.

Vanderheyden said the City of Abbotsford is reviewing the permit application, and it could take “a few weeks” to make a decision. She said the city’s role is “to ensure public safety and bylaw compliance.”

“The city remains neutral and does not endorse any specific viewpoints or messages conveyed during these events,” she said.

“There are many events hosted throughout the community representing a wide range of views and perspectives. These events are organized by independent groups and individuals. The content or messages presented at these events do not necessarily represent or reflect the official position or views of the City of Abbotsford.”

Abbotsford is one of only two B.C. stops scheduled as part of the 11-city cross-Canada tour. The other is West Kelowna, which is reviewing safety considerations for the event there, scheduled for Aug. 23.

Feucht has been posting on social media in response to the cancellations.

“Here’s the hard truth: If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word,” he wrote in one post.

“But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist – and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk.”

Feucht’s potential appearance in Abbotsford has sparked much discussion online, with many condemning his views and urging the city to reject the event permit.

“Spreading hate like this American does is not acceptable and has no place in a city playground,” one post stated.

“Some perspectives shouldn’t be platformed. A MAGA cultist, when (their) leader is repeatedly espousing the idea of taking over Canada, would be one of those perspectives,” stated another.

Others are defending what they say is the right to free speech, with one post stating, “If it bothers you, don’t go close to there. People can do whatever they want in public places."