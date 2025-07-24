City reviews safety plans for West Kelowna concert by MAGA-linked artist

Feucht is in the middle of his “Let Us Worship Tour” with 11 stops in Canada

The City of West Kelowna is reviewing safety considerations for an event featuring a controversial American Christian artist.

Sean Feucht is scheduled to perform at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre on Aug. 23.

Feucht’s website describes him as a speaker, author, missionary, artist, activist, and the founder of multiple global movements.

He is in the middle of his “Let Us Worship Tour” with 11 stops in Canada, including West Kelowna.

However, several of the tour’s Eastern Canada shows have been cancelled or had permits revoked. These include Quebec City, and an event at York Redoubt National Historic Site in Nova Scotia.

In an Instagram post, Feucht referred to the “resistance” as the “devil’s same playbook.”

“He wants the people of God to shut up, to go inside, to put their masks on, and be quiet. And we’re not going to do that."

In a July 23 statement, the City of West Kelowna said that the booking at Memorial Park on Aug. 23 is a private event and is not affiliated with any city programming or events.

“Private bookings are not endorsed by the city, nor do they represent the views of the city,” the release said. “The event organizer met all required booking requirements, including insurance and security, and the venue was available.

The statement also said that city has received correspondence from more than 20 people regarding Feucht’s show.

“We are aware of concerns raised by members of the public regarding the performer, and they are important to us. In light of the safety concerns identified at the shows scheduled in Eastern Canada, staff are reviewing the safety considerations of this event.”

The city said that while certain bookings may attract more attention than others, it is committed to fair and consistent procedures, and cannot cancel or deny a booking simply because an artist's views differ from those of the city or some members of the community.

Feucht has been dubbed a “MAGA Superstar” by U.S. media for his support of President Donald Trump.

According to his Wikipedia page, Feucht is a political activist and has been involved in controversy and criticism, including a 2022 protest against the Walt Disney Company for its opposition to anti-LBGTQ legislation.