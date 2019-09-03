A digital rendering shows what a new, 10-storey building could look like from 819-827 Fort St. (File contributed/ PARC Retirement)

City seeks public input on proposed 10-storey building on Fort Street

The mixed-use building is part of the block-long project proposed by PARC Retirement

The City of Victoria is asking the public for its opinion on proposed changes to the properties from 819 to 827 Fort Street.

The properties are part of the block-long development by PARC Retirement, and will be transformed into a 10-storey, mixed use building. The ground floor will be commercial use with rental residential apartments above.

A separate portion of the project, running from 829 to 899 Fort Street, will also be a 10-storey building and is slated to be designated rental housing for for seniors. This portion will also include a childcare space, medical offices, a multi-purpose room, a senior fitness centre and a Victoria Conservatory of Music Centre for Music Wellness.

READ MORE: Senior living, mixed-use development to take over part of Fort Street

“PARC considers central areas with a good number of amenities as the best location for independent seniors to continue to be part of the community they have helped to shape and build over many years,” said Rainer A. Muller, founder and chairman of PARC Retirement in a letter to the city.

“Based on the City’s design guidelines and the 13 strategic goals of the City of Victoria, PARC is proposing a group of buildings ranging from seven to 10 stories and 100 per cent rental in perpetuity. “

ALSO READ: Federal government funds 60 ‘micro-loft’ rental units set to open on Fort Street

The City is now asking the public for input on two heritage variances for the 819-827 building, which will retain the facade of the heritage designated building at 825 Fort St. and designate the facade at 819 Fort St. as heritage designation property.

A public hearing will be held on the development on at City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

City seeks public input on proposed 10-storey building on Fort Street

