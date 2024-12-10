City worker stabbed with needle at Nanaimo park

RCMP searching for suspect after incident Dec. 10

A city worker was taken to hospital by ambulance after he was stabbed with needles at Maffeo Sutton Park.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance rushed to the scene near the park’s washroom building shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The city employee was reportedly waiting in a city work truck for help to arrive.

According to a park-goer who was using the washroom at the time, the city worker was stabbed multiple times. Syringes and blood were seen on the floor of the washroom.

Frank Kaplan, who at the park at the time of the incident, said he was unaware anything was amiss until he stepped of the washroom building and encountered police. He said the victim may have advised someone they should not use drugs in the park prior to the incident, but that has not been confirmed by police.

The employee was fully conscious and speaking with emergency workers when he was loaded into an ambulance.

"The city can confirm that an employee was injured at Maffeo Sutton Park this morning," said Bill Sims, general manager of engineering and public works, in a statement e-mailed to the News Bulletin. "While it is a personnel matter, we can tell you that the employee was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and is being assessed by doctors. We have arranged a city representative to stay with the employee."

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP confirmed police are investigating an assault at the park, and that the victim sustained wounds to his face and abdomen.

"A 50-year-old male was alleged assaulted with a weapon in the washroom at the park," said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. "The assailant fled but the male provided a detailed statement to police before he was transported to Nanaimo Regional [General] Hospital. The investigation is ongoing and the public will be updated as more information becomes available."

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two suspects related to the attack. The first is 5-foot-10 with a red beard and was wearing a red coat, jeans and a medallion around his neck. The second suspect has dark hair and was wearing dark clothes, and sustained injuries to his face during the attack.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the suspects to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

"It is our priority to find the suspects, but I want to stress to the community, please do not approach anyone matching the descriptions, call Nanaimo RCMP to report your information," Wade said.