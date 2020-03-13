Claremont Secondary students were dismissed early on Thursday following a potential threat. (Black Press Media file photo)

Claremont Secondary students dismissed early following potential threat Thursday

Principal says students alerted staff to a threatening message

Claremont Secondary students were dismissed early on Thursday afternoon following reports of a potential threat.

In a letter sent to parents around 7:45 p.m. on March 12, Claremont principal Peter Westhaver explained that near the end of the fourth period, students reported to administration they’d seen a message indicating a potential threat to the school.

After evaluating, school administrators called the Saanich Police Department, Westhaver wrote. Students were also dismissed for the day and asked to leave the building.

Saanich police officers conducted two extensive searches with the help of the canine unit and found nothing of concern, Westhaver explained. After the searches, police determined that the school was safe.

Westhaver emphasized how proud the administration is of the Claremont students and staff who acted quickly and followed directions.

“This incident reinforces the importance of students bringing any concerning behaviour or messages to the administration’s attention,” he wrote. “It provides information to our staff and allows them to quickly and effectively work with our partners like the Saanich police to ensure everyone’s safety.”’

