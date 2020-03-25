WorkSafeBC says household cleaners can be dangerous if not used correctly. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

As COVID-19 spreads, health officials recommend residents take a number of precautions to protect themselves including practicing social distancing, proper handwashing and regular disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, but some chemicals shouldn’t be mixed while cleaning.

There is a wide selection of household cleaning products on the market but many of them can be dangerous if not used correctly – if used in the wrong concentrations or mixed with other chemicals, a WorkSafeBC spokesperson explained.

For example, according to WorkSafeBC, isopropyl alcohol – an ingredient in many hand sanitizers and often used in cleaning – is flammable, can irritate the skin and eyes and is poisonous if consumed.

READ ALSO: Woman treated in View Royal after mixing cleaners

Bleach is commonly used in cleaning and disinfecting but if mixed with household ammonia products or acidic cleaners, it can create toxic gases. Some concentrated bleaches and acids can also burn the skin and eyes.

The best way to find out how to safely use a product is to read the product label and the safety data sheet that can often be found online, said Deputy Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department. He advises against mixing any cleaning products as the outcome can be hazardous.

“We’re not all chemists, so keep it simple,” Wood said.

He added that antibacterials won’t be effective against COVID-19 as it’s a virus, not a bacteria. Instead, he suggests following the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) guide for an effective virucide: five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water or four teaspoons bleach per quart of water.

READ ALSO: National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

According to the B.C. CDC website, household bleach is “effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted” as long as it’s not expired. Solutions with at least 70 per cent alcohol or most common Environmental Protection Agency-registered household disinfectants are also said to be effective against the virus.

In the event of an emergency involving a hazardous gas, Wood says to evacuate the area and call 911. The local fire department will have the proper safety equipment to go in and clean up, he added.

The Occupational Health and Safety Regulation and Workers Compensation Act also still applies to anyone working from home and WorkSafeBC recommends checking with a supervisor before using a chemical.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Possible COVID-19 exposure at downtown Victoria establishments
Next story
World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Just Posted

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, CRD warns

Improper flushing can clog and damage septic and sewer systems

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Possible COVID-19 exposure at downtown Victoria establishments

Island Health warns of possible exposure at a pub and other businesses

Michael Dunahee case still unsolved after 29 years

The four-year-old went missing in 1991

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Nanaimo’s Harmac mill works to fill doubled pulp order for medical masks and gowns

Mill’s president says extra cleaning in place and workers are social distancing

COVID-19: Island councillor makes social distancing a sign of the times

Qualicum Beach’s Scott Harrison has signs printed for area businesses

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Crofton girl, 12, makes video plea about COVID-19 safety

‘OK Canada, enough is enough! We need to stop this virus from spreading’

Sisters surprised to find themselves reunited at Nanaimo seniors care home after years apart

Eden Gardens staff member noticed new care home resident’s resemblance to another resident

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Most Read