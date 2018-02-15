Forest fire burns through pine beetle-damaged forest at Eutsuk Lake in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, 2014. (Black Press files)

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

B.C.’s adaptation plans to deal with climate change haven’t been updated since 2010, and support for local government efforts to prepare for wildfire and flooding need more attention, B.C.’s auditor general says.

Auditor General Carol Bellringer’s report, released Thursday, agrees with previous government estimates that B.C. will not meet its 2020 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target. It also questions whether the more ambitious 2050 target to reduce emissions can be met.

Bellringer emphasizes the need for adaptation to a world-wide change that B.C. has only a small role, with only nine per cent of Canada’s human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

Last year’s B.C. wildfire season burned the largest area on record, and new research highlighted the decades of forest fire suppression that eliminated frequent small fires that removed wood debris from the forest floor. Local governments have sought provincial and federal help to reduce forest fuel loads, and to build up dike networks to protect communities from flooding.

RELATED: B.C. Interior fires used to be much more common

“Key climate-driven risk areas, like flooding and wildfires, require additional attention,” Bellringer wrote. “We found that government may not be able to manage flood risks, given that roles and responsibilities are spread across many agencies and levels of government, and these organizations may not have adequate staffing or technical capacity.”

Previous story
CRD seeking input on point-to-point cameras on Malahat
Next story
VIDEO: ICBC report should have been released, Eby says

Just Posted

Victoria gains a second mayoral candidate for fall election

Fernwood resident Rob Duncan also ran in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown

CRD seeking input on point-to-point cameras on Malahat

Solicitor general will consider installing the cameras if there’s public support

Victoria the sixth-most expensive city to rent in Canada

PadMapper report finds 1-BR renting for less than Jan. 2017; 2-BR more pricey

New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Superintendent of Real Estate agrees more clarity is required

Crimes of the Heart captures incredible power of family

UVic’s Phoenix Theatre brings Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy to stage

Crimes of the Heart captures incredible power of family

UVic’s Phoenix Theatre brings Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy to stage

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Machete-wielding masked suspect robs Nanaimo liquor store

Second incident in recent months of Scream-mask robber at same cold beer and wine store

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Most Read