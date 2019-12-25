Climate change is a growing concern for residents of the Capital Regional District, and the Victoria Foundation plans to shine more light on the topic in 2020. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Climate change, addictions rise in priority for Greater Victoria in 2020

Victoria Foundation sticks to long-term goals

As the Victoria Foundation looks to the coming decade, most of its priorities remain unchanged.

According to Robert Janus, the Foundation’s director of communications, the only difference is how the organization’s ‘annual community check up’ will inform future work.

READ ALSO: Happiness rates high in Greater Victoria: Vital Signs report

“We still use the guide as a reference for what we should be working on,” he says. “‘What does the community think is important and what does the evidence say is happening out there?’”

The Vital Signs report surveys residents to measure the vitality of the region, identifying concerns and issues that matter to the people calling Greater Victoria home. That information is connected with data from Statistics Canada and other organizations in an attempt to get an accurate picture of the region.

The Victoria Foundation, which provides more than 1,000 grants to 500 non-profits in the region every year, uses the report to inform philanthropic needs and opportunities for improvement.

Janus says based on the latest report, gender equity is a growing priority. Victoria was ranked the best city in Canada to be a woman for three years in a row, but in 2019 fell to third place behind Kingston, Ont. and St. Johns, Nfld.

He says the Victoria Foundation will continue a series of gender equity labs in 2020.

“We’re looking to explore the current situation here around gender equity – including the issues of employment and equity in the workplace.”

READ ALSO: Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

The Foundation will also work hard at building on its successes, Janus adds. The Vital Signs report shows Victoria ranking as the seventh most youthful city in Canada – and leading with education and creative arts.

“We’re working to make sure we continue work in those areas…and doubling down on good things that are happening.”

The report also revealed that Victoria itself had shifted focus in some areas. In a citizen survey of priorities, climate change jumped from ninth place to fourth. And addictions, which previously had not made the top 12, appeared in seventh place.

“We’re looking at ‘how do we take that as some guidance and move forward try to be more strategic? More targeted?’” Janus says.

In March, a conference hosted through a partnership of the Victoria Foundation, the City of Victoria and the New Cities organization will bring climate change experts to the city to talk about what comes next.

“It’s going to be a big event with international presence and many delegates both locally and from across the world,” Janus says. “That’s really exciting for us.”

READ ALSO: Grocers come together to launch Victoria Foundation’s Island Food Caring campaign

Janus says the Victoria Foundation will also remain focused on its food security goals.

In May, a $3 million grant from the provincial government secured the purchase of the Mustard Seed’s Food Security Distribution Centre, a hub for the Foundation’s Food Rescue Project, which continues to redistribute fresh food to food insecure communities across the region.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Impaired drivers in Britsh Columbia likely to be male, young
Next story
Saanich’s top stories of 2019

Just Posted

Climate change, addictions rise in priority for Greater Victoria in 2020

Victoria Foundation sticks to long-term goals

COLUMN: Good business key to a great community: The Chamber

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO Catherine Holt shares her thoughts on 2019

Saanich’s top stories of 2019

These are the stories that resonated most with our online readers

Black Press videographer leads Island-made film

Local filmmakers, writer partner for feature film

VicPD warns community about ‘virtual kidnappings’

Victoria police say students from mainland China being targeted

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Invasive insects can travel widely, and cause significant damage: province

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Most Read