Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed during a news conference ahead of the budget while at legislature in Victoria on Monday, February 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Climate change focus of B.C. budget after floods, wildfires and heat waves

Human and infrastructure damage of the past year will be a major focus

The challenges of climate change facing British Columbia are expected to be the main focus of the budget Finance Minister Selina Robinson tables today.

Robinson says ensuring communities have the resources they need to address climate change will form a large part of the New Democrat government’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Robinson told a pre-budget news conference on Monday that the realities of climate change hit the province over the past year with deadly heat waves, wildfires and storms that caused major flooding and infrastructure damage across southern B.C.

She says the budget will include details about the government’s plans to introduce a year-round B.C. Wildfire Service dedicated to full-time fire prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

But Robinson was saying little about the financial accounting of the damage caused by last fall’s floods and mudslides that hit agricultural operations in the Fraser Valley, left communities evacuated and brought vital transportation links to a standstill.

In November, Robinson forecast a budget deficit of $1.7 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, down from the original projection of $9.7 billion last February.

RELATED: B.C. premier backs COVID-19 health restrictions, will not bend to horn honking

RELATED: B.C. opposition parties take aim after NDP’s throne speech

BC politicsClimate change

Previous story
Officials focus on how to punish Russia after latest developments in Ukraine
Next story
Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to east Ukraine

Just Posted

A Feb. 26 concert in Victoria dedicated to legendary violinist Jeanne Lamon, who died last year, features a deeply personal program curated by her partner, Christina Mahler. (Courtesy of Victoria Baroque)
Victoria concert recognizes late legendary Canadian violinist Jeanne Lamon

The development proposal on Happy Valley Road had residents concerned about the potential impact on the Sea Isle Centre, located at 2715 Sooke Rd. Both the applicant and the mayor said the brain trauma centre would be unimpacted. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Development round-up: Langford considers several lower density rezonings

Oak Bay meetings start an hour earlier come fall

The ships sailed by just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Navy sail past, joining U.S. led drug trafficking prevention mission