Climate change protest to take place in Victoria during rush hour

Protesters with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion march to the West Shore RCMP detachment in October. The protest was to condemn the Mounties’ treatment of Indigenous people. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

A local climate change protest will take place in Victoria during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion, an international climate and environmental advocacy group plans to hold a “corporate media intervention” as part of a “campaign against climate emergency denial by Canada’s corporate news media.”

The protest is planned during peak traffic from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in front of the Times Colonist office at 2621 Douglas St.

The protest is expected to include a simulated gallows with three people posing as victims standing on ice with ropes around their necks. The group said this is to demonstrate that global heating is tightening the noose around humans and other species. There will also be a planned die-in on the sidwalk along Douglas Street.

Extinction Rebellion said in a release that the media is not doing a good job when it comes to covering the climate crisis and informing audiences about “the relevant science, the dire social consequences of the climate upheaval that is coming and already under way and how fossil fuel trafficking is the main culprit for the crisis.”

The same advocacy group held an 11-hour climate protest at the B.C. Parliament Buildings in September. In October, the group blocked traffic on the Johnson Street Bridge for three-and-a-half hours for another climate protest.

