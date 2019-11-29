Climate protest hinders afternoon traffic on Victoria streets

Climate strike protestors move through Victoria streets on Black Friday, Nov. 29. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A group of protestors moving through Victoria streets Friday afternoon put a little hiccup in traffic.

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island promoted the global climate strike event on its Facebook page as a “March to stop LNG”.

The march began at noon in Centennial Square and moved through downtown streets.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter