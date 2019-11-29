Climate protest hinders afternoon traffic on Victoria streets

A group of protestors moving through Victoria streets Friday afternoon put a little hiccup in traffic.
Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island promoted the global climate strike event on its Facebook page as a “March to stop LNG”.
Climate protesters heading towards the BC Legislature up Blanshard Street. #Fridays4Future #schoolstrike4climate @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/BR5QIWNmff
— kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) November 29, 2019
The march began at noon in Centennial Square and moved through downtown streets.
