Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a wind storm. (Black Press Media file photo)

Close to 1,500 BC Hydro customers without power in Greater Victoria

Winter storm continues with wind warning

Close to 1,500 BC Hydro customers are without power in the Greater Victoria region Saturday morning as the latest winter storm continues.

BC Hydro put out alerts for south and north Vancouver Island warning that heavy snowfall and winds have caused outages across the Island.

“Crews have been working through the night to restore customers and will continue throughout the day to repair remaining damage,” the alert says.

READ ALSO: Intense winds en route to Greater Victoria

According to the BC Hydro outage map, 1,165 customers in North Saanich have been without power since 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews are on-site and power is expected to come back by 10 a.m.

In Oak Bay, another 224 customers have been without power since 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The outage map says crews are on-site but there is no estimate for when power will return.

About 450 BC Hydro customers near Jordan River have been without power since half-past midnight. Crews are also on-site and power is expected to return by 1 p.m.

A wind warning is still in effect for the region and Environment Canada says strong southeast winds of 60 to 80 km/h will diminish to 30 to 50 km/h later Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: Hydro pole fire closes portion of Metchosin Road in Colwood

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

