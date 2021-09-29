Close to 2,000 without power on Saanich Peninsula

A large-scale power outage is under investigation on the Saanich Peninsula.
As of 11:19 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 29), 1,769 BC Hydro customers were without power in the area east of Saanich Road, south of Swartz Bay-Fulford Harbour Ferry Road, and north of Forest Park Drive.
Crews are on their way and are expected to arrive by 12:40 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.