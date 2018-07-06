Closed circuit cameras return to Victoria streets for Pride Parade

Victoria police plan to deploy temporary cameras over the next two days to ensure public safety during this year’s Pride Parade.

“While there is no information indicating a known threat to this event, public gatherings have been the targets of past attacks world-wide,” said a news release. “The deployment of these cameras is part of our operations to help keep this event fun, safe and family-friendly. In addition to enhancing security, previous deployments of these cameras have helped locate lost children and seniors at large-scale public events and have provided for effective coordination in responding to medical events.”

Cameras are temporary, monitored cameras in public spaces in accordance with B.C. and national privacy legislation. The cameras will be taken down a short time after the event.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the temporary camera deployment can email engagement@vicpd.ca.