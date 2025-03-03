 Skip to content
Closure planned for Highway 4 east of Port Alberni

Crews cleaning up rockfall debris behind fencing
Alberni Valley News Staff
250305-avn-highway-4-closure
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has installed closure gates such as this one at the Alberni Summit (top of the ‘Hump’) on Highway 4 around Cameron Lake. Another gate in the westbound lane was installed at Chalet Road.(SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Travellers should be prepared for a full closure of Highway 4 later this week as work crews clean up debris from a rockfall.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting announced that the highway east of Port Alberni will be closed on Thursday, March 6 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Crews will be cleaning up rockfall debris from behind barrier fencing at Cameron Lake, east of Angel Rock. No traffic will be able to get through until the work is completed. The highway will be fully closed between Chatsworth Road and Old Nanaimo Highway.

