Closure planned for Highway 4 east of Port Alberni

Crews cleaning up rockfall debris behind fencing

Travellers should be prepared for a full closure of Highway 4 later this week as work crews clean up debris from a rockfall.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting announced that the highway east of Port Alberni will be closed on Thursday, March 6 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Crews will be cleaning up rockfall debris from behind barrier fencing at Cameron Lake, east of Angel Rock. No traffic will be able to get through until the work is completed. The highway will be fully closed between Chatsworth Road and Old Nanaimo Highway.