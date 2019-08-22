Clouds clearing throughout Thursday

Thursday will see clouds clearing throughout the day with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C, with a few clouds that will increase after midnight.
Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 13 C with some cloudy periods.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 14 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
