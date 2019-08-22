Thursday will see clouds clearing throughout the day with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C, with a few clouds that will increase after midnight. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Clouds clearing throughout Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday will see clouds clearing throughout the day with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C, with a few clouds that will increase after midnight.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Oak Bay father takes stand, denies killing young daughters

Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 13 C with some cloudy periods.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

READ ALSO: Colwood’s Hatley Castle makes top 10 list of movie locations to travel to

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck purchase prompts staffing plea from Esquimalt Firefighters Association
Next story
Colwood’s Hatley Castle makes top 10 list of movie locations to travel to

Just Posted

BREAKING: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Ten bikes reported stolen in 24 hours in Victoria

VicPD asking residents to check their bikes after spike in thefts

Truck purchase prompts staffing plea from Esquimalt Firefighters Association

Union president says staffing should come before new equipment

Colwood’s Hatley Castle makes top 10 list of movie locations to travel to

X-Men, Deadpool among movies filmed at Hatley Castle

UPDATED: Oak Bay father takes stand, denies killing young daughters

Andrew Berry has plead not guilty to the December 2017 deaths of his two daughters

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. hockey player excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

Most Read