Clouds clearing throughout Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday will see clouds clearing throughout the day with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C, with a few clouds that will increase after midnight.

Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 13 C with some cloudy periods.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C.