Happy Friday Victoria! You can expect mainly cloudy skies today with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C with an overnight low of 11 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the late morning and in the afternoon with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 10 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.