Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers with a low of 8 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers for Wednesday

Plus your weekend forecast

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers with a low of 8 C.

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness early in the morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 15 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C with a overnight low of 10 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 10 C.

Sunday will also be cloudy with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 10 C.


