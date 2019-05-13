Monday morning will see increasing cloudiness early in the morning with a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a overnight low of 11 C. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Cloudy and 16 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

Monday morning will see increasing cloudiness early in the morning with a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a overnight low of 11 C.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with rain beginning in the morning with a high of 13 C, overnight will see showers and a low of 8 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 17 C with cloudy periods rolling in overnight and a 40 per cent chance of rain. An overnight low of 11 C is expected.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers with a low of 11 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.


