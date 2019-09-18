Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, clearing near noon and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see fog patches developing throughout the night and a low of 10 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, clearing near noon and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see fog patches developing throughout the night and a low of 10 C.

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness early in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 12 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 11 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C. Overnight will see rain and a low of 13 C.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 20 C with cloudy periods developing overnight and a low of 10 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
