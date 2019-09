Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Happy Friday! Today will be cloudy with a few showers beginning in the morning and a high of 13 C. Overnight will see showers ending in the late evening with a low of 9 C.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 7 C.