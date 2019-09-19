Cloudy skies ahead for Thursday

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness throughout the morning with a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.
Friday will see the clouds clearing early in the morning with a high of 17 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 12 C.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 13 C.
Sunday will see showers and a high of 17 C, with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 11 C.
