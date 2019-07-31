Cloudy skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 22 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning and a low of 15 C.

READ ALSO: Sunday marks 10th annual Peace Walk for Victoria Hospice

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 15 C with showers.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 13 C with cloudy skies.

READ ALSO: Shaw Centre releases 70 salmon and a giant octopus back into the sea

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sidney considers bylaw change to allow weed shops
Next story
Huawei 5G wireless decision to wait until after vote: Canada

Just Posted

Victoria police to take fewer calls, shift officer duties in response to budget restrictions

A new ‘Transformation Report’ promises upcoming changes to service from VicPD

Rickter Scale: A creep at the wheel

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Festival reaches shore with expanded elements

Larger sand sculptures, new interactive elements are part of 2019 edition

HarbourCats knock off Cowlitz 12-3

Victoria’s Parker Bramlett sets single season stolen base record

Japanese mayors to attend atomic bomb remembrance lantern ceremony in Esquimalt

Remembrance ceremony for Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb attacks Aug. 9 in Kinsmen Gorge Park

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

UPDATED: Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area Wednesday morning.

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Most Read