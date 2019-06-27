Cloudy skies and rain in Thursday’s forecast

For Thursday’s forecast, the rain is expected to end at around noon, with the cloud cover hanging around and a daytime high of 15 C with an overnight low of 12 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C with an overnight low of 12 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 13 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high 22 C with cloudy periods rolling through overnight with a low of 12 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
