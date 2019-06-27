For Thursday’s forecast the rain is expected to end near noon, becoming cloudy later on with a high of 15 C with an overnight low of 12 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Cloudy skies and rain in Thursday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

For Thursday’s forecast, the rain is expected to end at around noon, with the cloud cover hanging around and a daytime high of 15 C with an overnight low of 12 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C with an overnight low of 12 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high 22 C with cloudy periods rolling through overnight with a low of 12 C.


