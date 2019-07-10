Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and a low of 15 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Cloudy skies, chance of rain in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and a low of 15 C.

Thursday should clear in the morning with some fog patches and a high of 21 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 14 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and cloudy periods overnight with a low of 13 C.


