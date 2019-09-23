Monday will be cloudy with a few showers beginning in the morning and a high of 16 C. Overnight will see a few showers, ending late in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with a low of 12 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Cloudy skies, showers ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Monday will be cloudy with a few showers beginning in the morning and a high of 16 C. Overnight will see a few showers, ending late in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Donated bottles stolen from Sooke RCMP detachment

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 20 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 10 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 16 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Former runaway teen helps find missing youths through social media

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.


Most Read