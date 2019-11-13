Cloudy with a chance a rain ahead for Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain early in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness early in the evening with a low of 5 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain early in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness early in the evening with a low of 5 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers beginning late in the afternoon that will continue overnight, with a high of 12 C and a low of 5 C.

Friday is expected to see showers that continue overnight, with a high of 12 C and a low of 8 C.

Saturday will see rain throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will see rain with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.


