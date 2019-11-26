Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 7 C. Overnight is expected to be clear, becoming cloudy late in the evening, with an overnight low of 4 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Cloudy, with a chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 7 C. Overnight is expected to be clear, becoming cloudy late in the evening, with an overnight low of 4 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies, wind and a high of 6 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of -1 C.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 5 C and an overnight low of 0 C.


