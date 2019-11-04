Cloudy with chance of drizzle ahead for Monday

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight and a low of 7 C. (File photo)

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight and a low of 7 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 7 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.



