Construction continues at Clover Point on the CRD’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, May 9, 2018. (Ragnar Haagen/Black Press Media)

Clover Point Road, Dallas Road pathway to close this fall

Construction of the Clover Point Pump Station will temporarily close off the area

An iconic local hot spot for windsurfing, kiting, and the odd date or two will be closed off to vehicles this fall.

Clover Point Road and sections of the Dallas Road Waterfront Pathway will be temporarily closed to accommodate construction needs of the Clover Point Pump Station.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is installing a 1.5 meter-wide pipe along a portion of the waterfront pathway between the Clover Point Pump Station and the crosswalk at Memorial Crescent.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria to replace barriers along Dallas Road

This section of the pathway will be closed from September until January 2020. Following this installation, a separate section of pipe known as the Trent Forcemain will be installed in 2020, and likely cause further closures.

Construction at the Clover Point Pump Station will temporarily close the Dallas Road Waterfront Trail and Clover Point Road (File contributed/ CRD)

During this time, Clover Point Road will also be closed to vehicle traffic for approximately four weeks to allow the connection of the Clover Forcemain to the Clover Point Pump Station. Clover Point will still be accessible by foot.

ALSO READ: Dallas Road cycle path, Clover Point amenities designs approved by council

Portions of the beach along Dallas Road will also remain open, with access at Memorial Crescent. An alternative footpath will also remain open on the opposite the street.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Just Posted

Greater Victoria volunteers among many recognized by Lieutenant Governor

Forty-four B.C. residents received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Victoria woman advocates for equality in yoga studio after being asked to cover up

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Mount Douglas Rams charging ahead into 2019

New look for Saanich team after several starters graduate from provincial champion squad

Central Saanich police investigating after handgun allegedly fired at Island View Beach

Officers looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident

Victoria pushes back after province fails to ‘show leadership’ in establishing regional police force

Councillors will pen another letter to the province asking for a stronger role in uniting police

VIDEO: Victorians quickly adopt acid-shooting insects rescued from bug hoarder

Victoria Bug Zoo adopts out 31 arachnids to loving homes

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

Most Read