Clover Point Road, Dallas Road pathway to close this fall

Construction of the Clover Point Pump Station will temporarily close off the area

Construction continues at Clover Point on the CRD’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, May 9, 2018. (Ragnar Haagen/Black Press Media)

An iconic local hot spot for windsurfing, kiting, and the odd date or two will be closed off to vehicles this fall.

Clover Point Road and sections of the Dallas Road Waterfront Pathway will be temporarily closed to accommodate construction needs of the Clover Point Pump Station.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is installing a 1.5 meter-wide pipe along a portion of the waterfront pathway between the Clover Point Pump Station and the crosswalk at Memorial Crescent.

This section of the pathway will be closed from September until January 2020. Following this installation, a separate section of pipe known as the Trent Forcemain will be installed in 2020, and likely cause further closures.

Construction at the Clover Point Pump Station will temporarily close the Dallas Road Waterfront Trail and Clover Point Road (File contributed/ CRD)

During this time, Clover Point Road will also be closed to vehicle traffic for approximately four weeks to allow the connection of the Clover Forcemain to the Clover Point Pump Station. Clover Point will still be accessible by foot.

Portions of the beach along Dallas Road will also remain open, with access at Memorial Crescent. An alternative footpath will also remain open on the opposite the street.

