Cloverdale-Langley City Liberal MP mulls provincial run for NDP

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag is considering running in this fall’s provincial election, after discussions with local NDP members.

Aldag, a federal Liberal, has represented Cloverdale-Langley City for two terms, from 2015 to 2019, and again from 2021 to the present.

He said some local colleagues talked to him about considering running in one of the new ridings formed by the recent realignment of electoral boundaries, specifically the Langley-Abbotsford riding.

The discussions have been very preliminary, and Aldag said he’s not made any decision, nor has the NDP offered to support him running to become a candidate for them yet.

“I’ve only had one meeting with them so far,” said Aldag.

If he does decide to run provincially, Aldag would have to step down from his position as a Liberal MP. Provincial rules forbid sitting MPs from running for provincial office, he said.

That makes it a fairly major decision. Aldag said he has a number of things he wants to do still as an MP, including a private members bill that will be up for third reading in March.

The provincial election is expected this October, while the next federal election could be as late as 2025.

