Cluster of wildfires burning in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Provincial Park

Cluster of Wolf River fires “being held” but two larger ones remain out of control

Two wildfires in Strathcona Regional Park remain “out of control,” according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

However, a cluster of four smaller fires around Wolf River are now listed as “being held.”

The BCWS says the fires being held. They were first reported Aug. 6, were never listed as being larger than 0.009 hectares, and were reported as being monitored.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire warns of ‘extreme’ fire behaviour due to heat wave, dry winds

“They are quite small,” said BCWS information officer Nick Donnelly. “They were just being monitored.”

However, a pair of larger fires, located on Mount Con Reid and just north of Wolf River, continue to burn out of control. First reported on Aug. 6, the larger fires currently measure at 90 and 40 hectares respectively.

As with the smaller fires, the BCWS is using a monitored approach. This means that the Wildfire Service is observing and analyzing the fires, but not immediately suppressing them. This happens in order to achieve ecological or resource management objectives, or they are remote fires that do not directly threaten infrastructure or lives.

All the fires are suspected to have been caused by lightning strikes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter