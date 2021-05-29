CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says Canadian National Railway has entered a guilty plea in a Prince Rupert court for failing to obtain the needed authorization to apply pesticide along its tracks.

The service says in a statement that the rail company was fined $100,000 by the court.

It says in August 2017, a CN contractor sprayed pesticide along 150 kilometres of track between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation.

A joint investigation was started when officers with Environment and Climate Change Canada noticed a spray truck on the tracks discharging a mist from spray booms off the vehicle.

The service says CN Rail is mandated to comply with B.C.’s Integrated Pesticide Management Act, which requires consultation with First Nations and the public before use.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CN Rail

Previous story
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains
Next story
Mother convicted of smothering disabled daughter wins 1st-degree murder trial

Just Posted

Members of Oak Bay High School’s Interact Club have started a campaign to address period poverty. (Photo courtesy of Katie Bentley)
Oak Bay High School students’ campaign combatting period poverty

The fundraiser will help get menstrual products to those who can’t afford them

North Saanich’s Frank Cumming enjoys his Tuesday morning on Sidney’s Bevan Pier. Council Tuesday approved improvements to the structure. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Popular fishing pier in Sidney on the hook for repairs

Town’s 2021 budget includes $500,000 for refurbishing Bevan Pier

Chuck’s Burger Bar closed its doors earlier this year after numerous allegations of sexual assault arose against one of its employees. Good Night Out Vancouver is now offering sexual violence prevention training free to Victoria’s hospitality industry. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria hospitality businesses offered free training on sexual violence prevention

Three-hour session gives industry tools to prevent, respond to sexual violence

Metchosin Fire Department is reminding people that the deadline for open burns is May 31. (Submitted/Metchosin Fire Department)
Open burn deadline for Metchosin is May 31

It could be a smoky week as people clear off brush and broom piles before the deadline

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The best way forward is to provide supports to the Tk’emlúps nation and those who may have lost a loved one, says Terry Teegee

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read