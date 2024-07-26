CN Rail resumes shipments through Jasper, as ports worry about disruption

Main line for the country’s largest rail operator, Canadian National Railway Co., runs through park

Canadian National Railway Co. says it has restarted rail shipments through Jasper National Park.

Canada’s largest railroad operator suspended operations in the Jasper area Wednesday afternoon as wildfires raged through the Alberta park and destroyed structures in the townsite.

The halt had Canadian ports prepared for a slowdown in the movement of goods, as Jasper is located along one of the country’s key supply chain corridors.

But CN said Friday morning it has inspected its infrastructure in the region and, in consultation with Parks Canada, was able to resume rail traffic.

CN says it continues to monitor weather and fire movements in the area.

CN’s main line runs through the park before it continues west to the export hubs of Vancouver and Prince Rupert and east to the rest of the country.

Alex Munro, a spokesman for the Port of Vancouver, said the port expects to see delays in the movement of goods in the coming days due to the situation in Jasper. He added the port also expects to see an increase in anchorage utilization due to ships waiting on delayed cargoes.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our supply chain partners to ensure Canada’s trade can continue to move safely and efficiently,” Munro said in an email.

At the Port of Prince Rupert, the third busiest seaport in Canada by container volume and cargo tonnage, spokeswoman Olivia Mowatt said marine terminals continue to operate but “some will likely be impacted by the interruption of rail service.”

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority remains in close contact with CN and terminal operators within the Port of Prince Rupert to understand the immediate impacts on rail service connecting B.C. and Alberta,” Mowatt said.

“Our thoughts are with the evacuees and wildfire crews who are working to bring the fires under control and allow this vital transportation corridor to be restored to full capacity.”

Jasper is also a hub for passenger rail traffic. The historic train station in Jasper is owned by Parks Canada and the train platform is owned by Via Rail, which offers scenic passenger rail journeys from there through the Rocky Mountains and onward to Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C.

Via Rail said Thursday that the station and platform appear to still be intact, according to the latest information the company has received. The company’s operations through Jasper have been temporarily halted.