 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

CN Rail signal union issues 72-hour strike notice

Barring a negotiated settlement, the union will be on strike as of Jan. 28
The Canadian Press
web1_20250125120156-20250125120132-30acf0206cbbee905161f0537759e8d449828996ad082000727fbaf044bd5046
A CN locomotive sits idle at the CN Stuart Yard in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says it has given Canadian National Railway a 72-hour strike notice.

The union represents about 750 employees at CN who work in signals and communications.

It says that barring a negotiated settlement, the union will be on strike as of the start of Tuesday, Jan. 28.

A statement from CN says it is aware of the notice and has a contingency plan in place.

The railway says it’s focused on keeping the supply chain moving.

The union says it’s backed by a 95 per cent strike mandate as it pushes for better work-life balance and higher pay.

More News

Mark Carney secures 2 more ministerial endorsements for Liberal leader
Mark Carney secures 2 more ministerial endorsements for Liberal leader
Bill Wilson, father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, dies
Bill Wilson, father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, dies
New Vancouver Island barber shop gets down to business with a good deed
New Vancouver Island barber shop gets down to business with a good deed