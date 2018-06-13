Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students gather for a news conference. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

The ESPYs are breaking tradition for this year’s Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

The ESPN network announced Wednesday that family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the award during the show on July 18.

RELATED: ‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

The award has previously gone to coaches who have shown extraordinary leadership of their teams — not for heroism off the field. Previous recipients include Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

RELATED: Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

ESPN’s Vice-President Alison Overholt said the men are being honoured for “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich non-profit agency makes online connection with families
Next story
B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Just Posted

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Near-final plans for new Crystal Pool on display Tuesday

Open houses will feature revised designs for new Victoria recreation facility

Captured in time: Cool Aid unveils photos from its 50 years of history

The photos will be on display and for sale at their Downtown Community Centre

Saanich non-profit agency makes online connection with families

New website serves as resource hub for families across region

City of Victoria makes it official: longtime staffer new city manager

Jocelyn Jenkyns the first internal hire in role in 20 years

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

B.C. couple with extreme religious views denied custody of child

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal

B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

Royal Oak Burial Park celebrates So(u)lstice

Saturday’s event will feature music and poetry

Most Read