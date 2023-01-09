The Canadian Coast Guard will be removing a cable that powered a navigational aid in the waters just off Dallas Road starting on Jan. 9. (Courtesy of the Canadian Coast Guard)

The Canadian Coast Guard will be removing a cable that powered a navigational aid in the waters just off Dallas Road starting on Jan. 9. (Courtesy of the Canadian Coast Guard)

Coast Guard hovercraft removing sea floor power cable off of Victoria

Vessels asked to keep clear as crews remove the former navigational aid

Canadian Coast Guard crews will be seen off Dallas Road and Ogden Point throughout the week as they remove a cable from the sea floor.

Divers will be relocating sea life from the area around the Brotchie Ledge reef before removing the cable, which was previously used as a navigational aid. The Coast Guard said the navigational aid at the Brotchie Ledge is now powered with solar panels.

The coastal agency’s CCGS Siyay hovercraft will be used to remove the cable. Observers down by Ogden Point could see float bags on the water being used to mark sections of the cable during the work. The Coast Guard asks vessels to stay clear of the area while we remove the cable.

The Canadian Coast Guard will be removing a cable that powered a navigational aid in the waters just off Dallas Road starting on Jan. 9. (Courtesy of the Canadian Coast Guard)

READ: Volunteers clear smothering debris from Oak Bay creek to ready for 30K salmon eggs

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canadian Coast GuardVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Yellow Cab of Victoria stops accepting Taxi Saver coupons
Next story
Kootenay’s Arrow Lakes dip to water levels usually seen only once a decade

Just Posted

The Victoria courthouse as seen on Jan. 8. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘Dangerous’: City of Victoria takes dog owner to court, cites alleged bylaw offences

West Shore RCMP released this photo of James Cheetham, who was last seen three weeks ago. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: West Shore RCMP release new photo of James Cheetham

The Canadian Coast Guard will be removing a cable that powered a navigational aid in the waters just off Dallas Road starting on Jan. 9. (Courtesy of the Canadian Coast Guard)
Coast Guard hovercraft removing sea floor power cable off of Victoria

City of Victoria Artist in Residence Kemi Craig has debuted her first project in the role – a series of looped videos projected on a Douglas Street storefront. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria’s artist in residence debuts first piece with looped videos