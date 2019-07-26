Coast Guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Emergency responders are on scene of a plane crash about 100 km north of Port Hardy, confirms the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria.

“We launched one of our Cormorant helicopters (CH-149 Cormorant) and the (CH-115) Buffalo to attend,” 2nd Lt. Alexandra Hejduk, public affairs officer out of 19 Wing Comox. “We have a crew of seven on the Buffalo and six on the Cormorant.”

The float plane is approximately 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy, on Addenbroke Island.

“There is one doctor, two nurses and a first-aid responder assisting at the scene,” Hejduk said.

A BC Ferries spokesperson confirms the Northern Sea Wolf is standing by to render assistance if required.

The Coast Guard is on scene and taking command.

