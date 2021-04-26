Coast Guard, RCMP and more looking into chopped up vessel in North Saanich park

Lillian Hoffar Park, here seen in early April and a frequent site of complaints about abandoned and derelict boats, is the subject of an investigation by multiple agencies after authorities received a complaint about a chopped-up vessel on April 20. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Several provincial and federal authorities are investigating an incident last week that saw someone chop up a vessel on a North Saanich beach.

According to a statement from the provincial ministry of environment, an environmental emergency response officer (EERO) attended Lillian Hoffar Park on the afternoon of April 20. The officer did not make contact with the individual salvaging the vessel, which had been completely chopped into pieces, according to the statement. Evidence found on the beach included pile of lead shavings gathered on a tarp next to the remnants of the hull left below the water line.

The Canadian Coast Guard and North Saanich park also responded.

According to the statement, the EERO contacted Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, which confirmed that Environment Canada and Climate Change were also involved.

The park has been the subject of several complaints from the public about derelict and abandoned boats. The park is also the site of a long-running dispute between North Saanich and the owner of a trio of boats anchored just off the shoreline.

The owner of those boats has until April 28 to lift anchors.

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to police, Environment Canada and Climate Change and the District of North Saanich for additional comment and information.

