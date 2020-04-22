The Coast Guard pulling an open sea cargo ship believed to be the 185-metre long Takeshio. A fragment of Trial Island can be seen on the right side of the photo, showing how close it is to the hidden rocks off Oak Bay. (Stuart Landon Photo)

Coast Guard rescues drifting 185-metre cargo vessel near Trial Island

Ship was drifting dangerously close to rocks below Oak Bay waters

An open sea cargo ship was seen towed off of Trial Island on Tuesday, pulled by the Coast Guard ship Atlantic Eagle.

The open water ship tracker AIS suggests it was the cargo ship Takeshio.

According to website Vesselfinder, the Takeshio is a 185-metre general cargo ship built eight years ago and registered out of Panama.

“The Coast Guard’s Atlantic Eagle was tasked to tow the vessel to Constance Bank to anchor. Constance Bank is designated as a safe anchorage location in the Victoria area,” said Coast Guard spokesperson Michelle Imbeau.

It left Shanghai on March 24 and was destined to arrive Tuesday in Vancouver before it likely suffered mechanical problems.

Imbeau said the Takeshio ship’s crew continues today (April 22) to work on repairing the issue. Once repaired, it will require Transport Canada’s clearance before it can depart.

Local resident Stuart Landon photographed the ship being towed at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The ship appeared to be drifting sideways past Trial Island with the tide, with the stern facing into McNeill Bay,” Landon said. “I see lots of ships go by, but none with their stern facing McNeill Bay.”

At that time he witnessed the Coast Guard ship arrive and attach a tow line in what was probably less than five minutes.

“I actually noticed the Coast Guard boat first and then noticed that it was heading toward this ship. After the tow line was attached, the Coast Guard boat began to tow the Takeshio slowly west against the tide and, I believe, it then was anchored at the Constance Bank anchorage out in the Strait.”

More details to come.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

