 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Coast Guard to end staffing at 2 B.C. lighthouses, following safety concerns

The land beneath the buildings at the stations is not stable enough to meet the coast guard’s requirements
The Canadian Press
web1_20240731150756-d8322dce5d682156b7cf2bcef997cbc71f79aeda57843b622842522ed845591d
Fisgard Lighthouse is pictured on Vancouver Island, B.C., June, 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Safety concerns have prompted the Canadian Coast Guard to make what is says is the “difficult decision” to end staffing at two lighthouses along British Columbia’s coast.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says “aids to navigation” will continue operating at both the Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations located along the Vancouver Island coast that’s also home to the famed West Coast Trail.

The light keepers will move out of the buildings before winter weather arrives.

The department says a geotechnical investigation and hazard assessment found the land beneath “many” of the buildings at the two stations is not stable enough to meet the coast guard’s requirements and some facilities are no longer safe to use.

It says the federal government is looking at long-term possibilities, including the potential costs of stabilizing the sites or moving buildings to safer ground, but those options are expected to be complex and may be cost-prohibitive.

The department says in a statement that the coast guard will continue to operate navigational aids at both sides using solar power and automated technologies.

The light keepers will be offered positions at other sites or within the coast guard.

There are 25 other staffed lighthouses along B.C.’s coast.

The Canadian Press

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up