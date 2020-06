Non-recoverable sheen reported at entrance to Westbay Marine Village

The Canadian Coast Guard is working to determine the source of a non-recoverable sheen reported at the entrance to Westbay Marine Village in Esquimalt. (Google Maps)

The Canadian Coast Guard is assessing a report of a spill at Westbay Marine Village in Esquimalt.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed a non-recoverable sheen was observed at the entrance to the marina Tuesday evening.

As of 8 p.m. June 23, the source was unknown but the Coast Guard was continuing to assess the situation and determine a source.

More to come.

Canadian Coast GuardVictoria