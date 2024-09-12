Coastal GasLink fined for the 6th time, latest penalties total $590K

Latest penalties concern deficiencies with erosion, sediment control measures

Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. is facing 10 new administrative penalties, totalling $590,000, B.C.'s Environmental Assessment Office announced Thursday (Sept. 12).

The Environmental Assessment Office says it issued the penalties Wednesday for non-compliance with requirements for Coastal GasLink's environmental assessment certificate. The new fines follow four previous penalties for the same issue and another penalty for providing false or misleading information.

The latest penalties include concerns with deficiencies with erosion and sediment control measures identified by compliance and enforcement officers during multi-day inspections in April and May 2023.

Coastal GasLink received an environmental assessment certificate for the project in 2014. It required Coastal GasLink to develop and follow an environmental management plan, including measures to protect sensitive wetlands and waterways from sediment caused by erosion that could negatively impact water quality and fish habitat.

It's the fifth time Coastal GasLink has been fined for the erosion and sediment control measures, with previous penalties of $340,000 in September 2023, $213,600 in January 2023, $72,500 in February 2022 and $170,100 in May 2022.

The company was also fined $6,000 in September for providing false or misleading information.

The Environmental Assessment Office says that as a result of the continued concerns, it is prioritizing the Coastal GasLink project for compliance monitoring.

Nearly 100 inspections were carried out along the pipeline construction route by air and ground since the project started in 2019. The inspections have led to 59 warnings, 30 orders – including 13 stop-work orders –– and about $1.3 million in fines.

While construction of the pipeline is now complete, the Environmental Assessment Office will "continue to actively monitor the project during the current reclamation work, to ensure it meets all requirements."

The office added that when a project receives an environmental assessment certificate, it contains legally binding requirements that "must be followed for the life of the project." Those requirements are intended to prevent negative environmental, social, cultural, health or economic impacts of a project or impacts to First Nations.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline will connect natural gas facilities west of Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada liquid natural gas export facility near Kitimat. That project is still under construction.