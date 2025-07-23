Cogburn Creek wildfire under control

Nearby Weaver Lake wildfire being held

Two wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area are coming under control.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) stated the Cogburn Creek wildfire north of Harrison Hot Springs is now under control and not expected to grow beyond its current boundaries. The Cogburn Creek fire has been burning for three days, spreading over 3.4 hectares on the east coast of Harrison Lake. BCWS determined this fire was human-caused, possibly from an ATV crash early Sunday, July 20.

The Weaver Lake wildfire, a small blaze discovered on Monday (July 22), is listed as being held in the Hemlock Valley area on the west side of Harrison Lake. The BCWS has determined this fire was caused by lightning.

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

Stay connected to The Observer for more updates.