Cold case: Man with links to Quesnel ID'd as 1988 homicide victim

Peterborough police say Gerald Durocher had connections to B.C., but had been living in Ottawa

Police in Ontario say advanced DNA testing has helped to identify human remains found in 1988. Now, police are hoping to learn more about the homicide of the man who had connections to B.C.

Peterborough Police Service announced Wednesday (Dec. 11) that through advanced DNA technology the skull, found in a river, have been identified as Gerald Durocher. For more than 30 years, he has been known as the "Otonabee River Man."

He was born in November 1949, and at the time of his death would have been 38 years old.

Det. Sgt. Josh McGrath said Durocher had connections throughout Ontario, but had been living in Ottawa. McGrath added that he had been "living a lifestyle that saw him visit many places," including Quesnel in central B.C.

Peterborough police said a number of officers have worked on this case over the years to piece together information. They've travelled to B.C. to conduct interviews with surviving family members.

In the months leading up to his death, McGrath said he was known to frequent the Vendome Hotel in Ottawa.

Durocher's skull, and a portion of the upper vertebrae, was found in the Otonabee River, about 130 feet from shore, by recreational divers on July 10, 1988. A post-mortem on the skull determined it belonged to a male, and he was the victim of a homicide.

McGrath said that based on the coroner's report at the time, it indicated his head had been dismembered by a sharp-edged object, "there was no other natural cause to death to attribute."

Peterborough police say extensive air and underwater searches were done, but the remainder of the body was never found. It has remained an open cold case for more than three decades.

Then in October 2021, Peterborough police submitted the evidence to Texas-based Othram in hopes that advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy could help to identify the victim. Police say Othram scientists used forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a comprehensive DNA profile, which was then used by their genealogy team to help identify potential relatives.

However, Peterborough police are still investigating the homicide, and Peterborough-Northumberland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000-reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"Even the smallest bit of information may be what we need to keep this investigation moving forwards," McGrath said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Lacey White at 705-876-1122 ext. 266, the Peterborough Police Service Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.