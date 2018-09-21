Dennis Crook was 35 years old when he was reported missing. (File contributed/Victoria Police Department)

COLD CASE UPDATE: DNA, photos emerge in relation to missing Victoria man Dennis Crook

Victoria Police investigators have reached international relatives in the 33-year old cold case

Victoria Police are hoping that a new source of DNA and new photos will help solve a 33 year old mystery involving a Victoria man who was reported missing in October of 1985.

In early September, police put out a request looking for information on Crook, and for the public’s help in tracking down one of his relatives in York, England.

Since then, investigators were able to track down a photo of Crook the year he went missing, a family member willing to supply DNA, and a photograph of his sailboat, the Beverly Ann.

The family member is one of Crook’s siblings that investigators were previously unaware of. This person has also corrected information in police files, saying he would be 68 years old, not 66.

Crook is described as a Caucasian man standing five feet, nine inches tall with a medium to large build. At the time of his disappearance he had medium length, dark brown hair and a thick moustache and brown eyes. He was 35 years old when he was reported missing.

Crook was born in England and completed grade 13 in York, before graduating from the University of Nottingham with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Crook owned a sailboat moored at the Oak Bay Marina for several years — a blue and white, 18 foot 1974 Davidson Crown named Beverly Ann.

Police are hoping to speak with Crook’s friends in Victoria, including those who initially reported his disappearance, or those who knew him.

If you have any information about Crook or his boat, you can contact chantal.ziegler@vicpd.ca, or call 250-995-7654. To call anonymously, please call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Denis Crook had a boat moored at the Oak Bay Marina called the Beverly Ann. (File contributed/Victoria Police Department)

